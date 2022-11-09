The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Remembrance Day ceremony set to be held at the Launceston Cenotaph

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
November 10 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston RSL secretary Peter Williams and RSL president Graeme Barnett at the Launceston cenotaph. Picture by Paul Scambler

Remembrance Day will be commemorated across the city on Friday with residents set to fall silent for one minute as Launceston's Town Clock strikes 11 am.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Miller

Luke Miller

Journalist

I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.