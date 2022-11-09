Remembrance Day will be commemorated across the city on Friday with residents set to fall silent for one minute as Launceston's Town Clock strikes 11 am.
The annual tradition has been in effect since the end of the First World War when Germany officially signed an armistice to formally end global hostilities at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month" in 1918.
The occasion is aimed at honouring armed forces members who have died in the line of duty, and despite the day being created post WW1, it applies to every conflict Australia has participated in as an ally since.
Launceston RSL president Graeme Barnett said this year's iteration of the event was especially impactful when taking Russia's recent invasion of Ukraine into consideration.
"WW1 was supposed to be the war to end all wars, so what's transpired since is a big fail on the part of the world's various nations and has resulted in a significant amount of Australian casualties," he said.
"It's an emotional time for all veterans because for those of us that were lucky enough to come home, it's a time to remember our mates that passed away."
Launceston RSL secretary Peter Williams seconded that, but also believed the day would provide the perfect opportunity to draw the community's attention to recent upgrades the cenotaph had undergone.
"We've spent the past couple of years getting it up to date, which has included the addition of 12 plaques commemorating several other conflicts including one many wouldn't expect to see there - the Russian Civil War - from 1917 to 1920 - a war in which two Australians actually won Victoria Cross's in," he said.
"It's part of our job to ensure our remembrance program constantly reflects and supports all veterans from every confrontation Australia has participated in, so that's why we've added the Gulf War, Somalia, East Timor, Afghanistan, Iraq, the air war against ISIL in Syria, and all peacekeeping operations since 1947 to the Launceston Cenotaph."
The service starts at 10:30am and Michelle O'Byne, mayor Danny Gibson, and warrant officer David McDonald will speak at the event before wreaths are laid and the last post is played. People have been urged to avoid driving past the cenotaph during the minute of silence.
I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
