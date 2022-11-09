The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Jeremy Rockliff, Rosalie Woodruff on coronavirus response in wake of Tasmania's life expectancy increase

Sean Ford
By Sean Ford
Updated November 9 2022 - 3:45pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanian (and national) life expectancy increased in the first two years of coronavirus, a rare feat globally.

News Tasmanian life expectancy increased in the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic has sparked renewed political debate about the wisdom of easing mitigation measures.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Ford

Sean Ford

Journalist

The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.