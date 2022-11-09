News Tasmanian life expectancy increased in the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic has sparked renewed political debate about the wisdom of easing mitigation measures.
The state government says Tasmania reopened as one of the world's safest places, while the Greens are warning of another likely increase in deaths.
Australian Bureau of Statistics figures released on Tuesday showed Australia was one of the few nations where life expectancy increased in 2020 and 2021.
Tasmanian life expectancy also increased in that time, to 80.3 for males and 84.4 for females.
Demographer Lisa Denny pointed out the numbers for 2022 - following the December 2021 state border reopening - were not yet available.
Dr Denny said the public health measures put in place in 2020 and 2021 helped save lives and increase life expectancy, but coronavirus deaths increased in 2022 after they were removed.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said Tasmania's coronavirus response had contributed to increased life expectancy.
"While there would be a number of reasons why life expectancy has increased in recent years, there is no doubt that Tasmania went hard and went early in our COVID response specifically to protect the health and wellbeing of all Tasmanians," Mr Rockliff said.
"This allowed Tasmania to reopen as one of the safest places in the world, thanks to the outstanding efforts of Tasmanians to roll the sleeve up and get their vaccinations.
"While we are through the worst of the pandemic, the health and wellbeing of Tasmanians remains paramount to our government."
Tasmanian Greens health spokesperson Rosalie Woodruff said the ABS record of increased life expectancy for Tasmanians reflected the positive impact of public health measures taken in the early pandemic years.
"Through 2020 and 2021, then-premier Gutwein implemented COVID mitigation policies based on the principle of protecting people from widespread infection," Dr Woodruff said.
"These ABS figures don't show what has happened after the Liberal government caved in to the business lobby earlier this year, and dropped all mask-wearing requirements.
"During 2022, this life-threatening airborne virus has been left to rage throughout the community without public health protections or education of infection risks."
Dr Woodruff said more than 200 people had died because of coronavirus since Tasmania's borders were reopened.
"Australian and overseas research shows an increased risk of death from heart attacks, dementia and other diseases after COVID infection, so the actual number of COVID deaths is expected to be much higher," she said.
Dr Woodruff said cases were again rising rapidly across Australia as new virus strains circulated and immunity from vaccines and earlier infection dropped off.
"It's so likely, without mandating public health protections such as mask wearing indoors, this increased community transmission will lead to another increase in deaths, with damage to Tasmanians' long-term health and overall life expectancy," she said.
