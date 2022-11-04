The Examiner

Big things happening in local, national and international soccer

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated November 9 2022 - 3:22pm, first published November 4 2022 - 3:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.