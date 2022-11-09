Farmers across the state are throwing open their gates to the public with a rise in popularity of agricultural tourism across the North.
Following an 18-month development project called Opening the Gate, 67 new agritourism businesses at various stages of development are readying for operation.
For Visit North Tasmania chief executive Chris Griffin, it will provide an opportunity to bring a diverse range of experiences to a wider audience.
"It can go from an honesty box at the front gate selling fresh produce through to producing through to visiting a lavender farm, or staying in hosted accommodation on a property," Mr Griffin said.
"We're really asking: how do we bring more of what visitors want onto the market that also works with people who live and work on the land, and explore their ideas about what they would like to offer?"
Peco Wines owner Ben Pearson said the program had helped his natural wine business transition to a new vineyard in the Tamar Valley.
"The agritourism development program has been really, really beneficial for us," Mr Pearson said.
"It's helped us lay good business foundations, and it's also helped facilitate connections with other farmers and producers, as well as with tourism organisations."
He said with most visitors coming from the mainland, being able to provide a new experience for people from metropolitan regions was a point of difference for his business.
The initiative has been supported by the state government and agribusiness strategy group Optimum Standard.
Optimum Standard Lead Innovator Allison Clark said with the diversity of farms and experiences dotted across the region, Tasmania had the potential to be Australia's agritourism capital.
"But the key thing with what we're looking to do is to keep people in regions for longer," she said.
"We don't want them driving through a region over the course of a day, we actually want them to stop and stay and explore a whole range of different cultures and experiences."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.