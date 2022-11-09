Launceston United are celebrating bringing the city's NPL Tasmania involvement to three.
On another huge day for Tasmanian soccer, the Birch Avenue club - which won the Women's Super League and cup double last season - joined Launceston City and Riverside Olympic in the men's statewide competition.
Coming just a day after Olympic's Nathaniel Atkinson became the first Tasmanian selected for the World Cup, the announcement coincided with confirmation of more A-League matches to be played in the state.
United described the admission as "a fantastic result for the club".
"Gaining an NPL licence solidifies the hard work of the club committee and football department who have ensured our NPL application was a success," they said on Facebook.
"This is the first time we have had a men's state league team since 1990 and we hope to build a strong and competitive team that is consistent each year as we grow and develop in 2023 during our first year at NPL level.
"We are now the only team in Launceston offering both men's and women's statewide football at NPL and WSL level, and welcome players from across the region who want to challenge themselves at the highest level.
"The club has a clear pathway in place for our junior players to reach the highest level possible in Tasmania and flourish into the best players they can be, with the club also entering a team in the newly created NPL under-21 men's competition that will underpin the senior NPL competition."
After weeks of uncertainty, Football Tasmania announced the final make-up of both statewide leagues at midday on Wednesday.
The three Launceston clubs join champions Devonport, Glenorchy, Kingborough, Clarence Zebras and South Hobart in being offered licences to an eight-team competition, with Olympia dropping out.
United's successful application means that for the first time there will be four teams from the North of the state and four from the south.
Football Tasmania said it was not satisfied Olympia Warriors' application met all aspects of the competition criteria so did not offer the club an NPL licence.
Olympia also dropped out of the Women's Super League which drops to six teams and therefore no longer has a weekly bye.
United are joined by Clarence Zebras, Devonport, Kingborough, South Hobart and Taroona.
Football Tasmania said Olympia have been informed that their licence had been revoked and the parties are working together to help the Warrior Park club return to both competitions "as quickly as possible", with a view to expanding the NPL Tasmania competition to 10 teams by 2024.
Meanwhile, Football Tasmania and Western United have announced two more A-League men's matches and one women's to be played in the state.
A double-header is locked in for Saturday, January 21, at North Hobart Oval, with United's A-League women's team taking on Brisbane Roar before a men's clash between United and Sydney FC.
That will be followed by a Friday night men's match with John Aloisi's side facing Wellington Phoenix at UTAS Stadium in Launceston on February 17, kicking off at 7.45pm.
United said it had worked closely with FT and the state government in securing a two-year agreement that will continue to bring A-League action to the state into the 2023-24 season.
Chief executive Chris Pehlivanis said it was important for the club to continue to grow its connection with Tasmania and its fans.
"After fantastic experiences in Tasmania over the last two years, it was crucial for us to bring even more elite football to the football community in Tasmania," he said.
"We are very excited to bring professional men's and women's football to new fans in Hobart, but we also wanted to make sure we continue to thank our supporters in Launceston and provide them with more opportunity to feel part of the Green and Black. A big thank you to Football Tasmania and the Tasmanian Government for all of their support. We can't wait to be back next year and look forward to seeing all of our fans across the two venues."
FT chief executive Matt Bulkeley said it was exciting to have Western United playing at both ends of the state.
"Western United's presence in Tasmania has provided a great boost for football in the state, giving fans a taste of top-flight competition," he said.
"It's fantastic to not only have them return to Tasmania, but to be also coming to North Hobart Oval for a men's and women's double-header in January which promises to be huge day for Tasmanian football."
The reigning A-League champions are unbeaten in four matches at UTAS Stadium with three wins and a draw since the 2020-21 campaign, including two wins last season.
Both the men's and women's sides will be eager to continue the strong record across the Bass Strait, with matches coming towards the business end of the regular seasons.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
