Launceston United join Football Tasmania's men's statewide league as Western United promise more A-League matches

Rob Shaw
Rob Shaw
Updated November 9 2022 - 3:21pm, first published 3:00pm
Launceston United's men's team cheer off the women last season. Both will be playing statewide soccer in 2023. Picture by Kaleb Clark

Launceston United are celebrating bringing the city's NPL Tasmania involvement to three.

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

