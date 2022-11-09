The Examiner
Supreme Court jury begins deliberating on trial of five accused of the murder of Bobby Medcraft

By Nick Clark
Updated November 9 2022 - 3:04pm, first published 12:51pm
Bobby Medcraft (centre) with family members

A Supreme Court jury began deliberating its verdicts on Wednesday afternoon in the trial of five people accused of the murder of Bobby Medcraft in 2020.

