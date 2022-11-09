The state government is as yet unable to detail the annual operational and maintenance costs for its proposed Hobart stadium nor its anticipated profit or loss each year.
Labor sports spokesman Josh Willie in the Legislative Council this week requested the information, along with the estimated borrowing costs the investment would incur.
In response, State Growth Minister Guy Barnett said the borrowing costs would depend on the state's overall financial position when the funds were required, applicable interest rates at the time and the timing of payments across a number of years.
He said the stadium would be funded from the Public Account and the government had a capped commitment of $375 million.
As for the stadium's cost once built, Mr Barnett said work to prepare a business case and an associated cost-benefit analysis would be undertaken in the coming months.
The government informed PricewaterhouseCoopers for a report on the proposed development that 11,500 spectators would attend A-League matches at the new stadium and nearly 15,000 spectators would attend NRL matches.
Mr Willie asked on which basis the government had formed the crowd projections.
Mr Barnett said the State Growth Department had undertaken a demand analyis for the estimated attendance figures and had further estimated a conservative economic return from interstate visitation to the matches of $5.03 million.
He said the estimated cost of bringing A-League games to Tasmania in the current market was between $100,000 and $200,000 per game and $300,000 to $500,000 for an NRL game.
Mr Barnett said there was estimated to be four Big Bash League games played at the proposed stadium annually with an average attendance of 10,000 people per game.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
