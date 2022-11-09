The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Business case for proposed Hobart stadium still in the works

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated November 9 2022 - 4:32pm, first published 12:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The government has committed $375 million to the construction of the new stadium.

The state government is as yet unable to detail the annual operational and maintenance costs for its proposed Hobart stadium nor its anticipated profit or loss each year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.