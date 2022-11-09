Launceston public workers call for a 'fair go'

Hundreds rallied on Wednesday at the Civic Centre in Launceston to demand fair wages and conditions.
Health workers, child protection, teachers, firefighters, cleaners, school staff, and other workers across Launceston's public service went to Civic Square to rally for better pay and conditions.
The speakers varied from teaching, to wildlife workers to firefighters - all with a similar call to the government, the system needs changing before more people are burnt out.
Hundreds of these workers walked off their jobs as they felt negotiations over pay with the government was not enough, all they were looking for was a "fair go."
Deloraine Primary School teacher Belinda King said she loved teaching but didn't love being a teacher under these conditions.
Ms King said teachers are beaten down and it was leading to chronic staff shortages.
"It's not just the newbies that are bailing," she said.
"Our experienced teachers are haemorrhaging, beaten down, fed up and burned out."
Ms King said it was leading to unrelenting disruptions.
"We have nowhere near enough time, support and resources ... to provide the quality education our children need and deserve."
She asked the premier to respect and trust teachers and their needs.
Allied health worker Deborah Thurston-Morcombe called on Premier Jeremy Rockliff to negotiate himself with his employees.
"Don't send in the monkeys," she said.
Ms Thurston-Morcombe said health care workers were stretched thin.
"If you don't invest in health care, it's the public who suffers," she said.
The health assistant said the system was broken and needing fixing.
"We need help across the board," Ms Thurston-Morcombe said.
HACSU assistant state secretary Lucas Digney called for a motion to the hundreds of workers at the march.
"We need to send a message this just the beginning, this is day one of a battle that we are going to win," he said.
"This meeting calls on the premier to personally intervene and resolve this dispute, workers will not be forced into accepting inferior deals with threats of no back pay
"Should the premier not respond to this request, we will escalate our campaign until he does so."
There was a resounding response of yes through the crowd with hundreds of hands in the air supporting this motion.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff has called the strike disappointing and unfair to families.
Mr Rockliff said after good faith negotiations three separate wage offers made to public sector unions since September.
"Despite knowing another offer was coming, the unions decided to strike even before receiving that offer or taking it to their members - disrupting services, disrupting education, and disrupting the lives of Tasmanians," he said.
Labor leader Rebecca White has called the Liberal governments actions contemptible and Mr Rockliff and education minister Roger Jaensch have been told repeatedly the industrial action is not just about wages - it is also about addressing unsustainable working conditions.
Ms White said Tasmanian teachers are the lowest paid in the country.
"Tasmania's teachers deserve our respect and support, not the contempt this government has shown them," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.