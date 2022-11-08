An outstanding number of City of Launceston staff have received state and national awards recognising public participation.
City of Launceston mayor Danny Gibson said these awards "highlight the skilled and knowledgeable people who are making a positive contribution to our city every single day."
The council's community engagement program, Tomorrow Together, won the International Association for Public Participation Australasia's Core Values Award.
Tomorrow Together involved public events, workshops, online consultations and information sessions for all Launceston residents and was presented to Megan Brown, the City of Launceston's Strategic Community Engagement Advisor, and to Lisa Granger, the City of Launceston's Engagement Facilitator.
The Tomorrow Together program was described as "a most progressive and refreshing submission addressing a core problem facing many organisations," by the judges whilst the award was being pronounced and as "a creative and innovative approach creating a win-win solution- reducing engagement fatigue, using limited resources wisely and embeds an engagement culture in the process. "
The team from the council's Launceston visitor information centre, which has been ran by the City of Launceston since 2003, was awarded the Visitor Information Services Award at the 2022 Tasmanian Tourism Awards.
At the Environmental Health Australia national conference in Launceston, Michelle Ogulin the City of Launceston's Environmental Health Team Leader, was announced the 2022 Tasmanian Environmental Health Professional of the Year.
The City of Launceston's Water Team Leader Erica Deegan was awarded the Institute of Public Works engineering Australasia's 2022 Emergenging (IPWEA) Leader Award for Tasmania.
Ms Deegan was also part of a community group which won a IPWEA Leader Award which came up with a strategy, that has been adapted by other Tasmanian councils, to use stormwater for new developments.
"I'm delighted that the expertise of the City of Launceston's staff is being recognised through awards like this, both within our state and on the national stage," Cr Gibson said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.