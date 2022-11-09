The Premier has intervened in an escalating spat between supermarket giant Coles and a local tonic water business, vowing to write to the producers of the mainland drink over its use of his state's branding.
Tasmanian Tonic Company has called out Sodasmith, which is based in south-east Victoria, for selling "Tasmanian Tonic Water" through Coles supermarkets nationwide.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said Sodasmith's branding did "not pass the pub test" and he would write to the company.
"Tasmania is known around the world for its fresh water and produce," he said.
"I am aware of a mainland company marketing its product as Tasmanian and selling it exclusively through Coles. "On face value, this does not pass the pub test."
Mr Rockliff said it was unsurprising that mainland businesses would want to leverage off Tasmania's world-class reputation.
"Tasmania's brand should only be used on products made, grown, farmed or created here in Tasmania," he said.
Andrew Gregson, the local owner of Tasmanian Tonic Company, welcomed Mr Rockliff's comments
"We're delighted that the Premier is standing up for Tasmanian businesses," he said. The Tasmanian government and Brand Tasmania is working on a Tasmanian certification trademark scheme.
The plan is to authenticate Tasmanian products to protect and promote the Tasmanian brand.
Mr Rockliff said the government had provided additional funds for this initiative in the budget.
"The Tasmanian mark represents the quiet pursuit of the extraordinary inherent in the products and produce from our state," he said.
Mr Gregson said Coles should take note of measures to protect Tasmanian products.
"While it might be another company appropriating the Tasmanian brand, Coles are stocking the product nationally and needs to take some responsibility - particularly as they have a relationship with Brand Tasmania," he said.
In November 2021, Coles announced its "landmark partnership with the state government that will see the official Brand Tasmania trademark used to promote locally made products in Coles supermarkets across the state".
At the time, Coles regional manager John Carrington said buying local products was an important way to support Tasmanians who worked tirelessly to build their businesses while helping feed the nation.
Certification trademarks are overseen by statutory body, IP Australia.
"We have sought approval to use TASMANIAN (you can see this on our site and on products) as a trademark as well as ownership of the phrase "the quiet pursuit of the extraordinary", Brand Tasmania chief officer Todd Babiak said.
"The process is rather long and complex. It's been going on for three years but we will find out soon. That said, over 100 Tasmanian businesses are already using it."
Launceston Gastronomy chairwoman Jane Bennett said not allowing a state-based place of origin trademarks hurts state businesses.
She said it leaves it open for businesses to make misleading products. Ms Bennett said its the premiumisation of products businesses want to cash in on. "That is the perception in the marketplace," she said "That's why people outside of the state want to use it."
Ms Bennett said it was almost a compliment that people want to "pretend their from Tasmania."
"Because it is our premium status as a food producing region that people want to capitalise on. "Shaming people who are misleading in the way that they're doing it is the best way to to get people to desist from it."
Coles was contacted for a response but referred to the manufacturer for comment. Sodasmith was also contacted for comment but did not respond in time for deadline.
