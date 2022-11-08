The Examiner
The Local Government Minister is open to discussing introduction of a poll day for local elections

By Benjamin Seeder
November 9 2022 - 4:00am
Street 'open' to in-person polling day

Minister for Local Government, Nic Street, said on Tuesday he was "open" to discussing the introduction of an in-person poll day for local government elections.

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

