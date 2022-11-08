The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Effervescence Tasmania returns to Launceston

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
November 9 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josef Chromy Wines Assistant Event Manager Nicole Holland and Cellar Door Attendant Bea Clark preparing for Effervescence Tasmania. Picture by Paul Scambler

The state's finest sparkling houses will once again come together to showcase their best drops at the Effervescence Tasmania sparkling wine festival this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Miller

Luke Miller

Journalist

I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.