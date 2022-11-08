The state's finest sparkling houses will once again come together to showcase their best drops at the Effervescence Tasmania sparkling wine festival this weekend.
From Friday to Sunday, Effervescence Tasmania - now in its eighth year - is set to offers guests the opportunity to sample over 50 sparkling wines from around the Apple Isle, poured by the people who grow and make them.
Multi-award-winning wine writer, television host, and international sparkling authority Tyson Stelzer - recently appointed as the new editor of the Halliday Wine Companion - is scheduled to host the Tasmanian Sparkling Wine Dinner, while a second version of the event is set to be hosted by Wine Truth's Loic Le Calvez at Timbre in Legana.
General Manager of Josef Chromy Wines - who auspice the event - Shaine De Venny said Effervescence Tasmania had become a mainstay of the state's festival calendar, attracting and welcoming visitors from Tasmania, interstate, and overseas.
"Highlights of the program include The Grand Tasting, a public tasting event at Josef Chromy Wines on Saturday 12 November showcasing over 50 cuvées from fourteen of Tasmania's best sparkling producers" he said.
"The popular Bubbles and Beats sessions featuring DJ Damien Goundrie will round out Saturday, and the cellar doors of the House of Arras, Clover Hill, Jansz Tasmania and Josef Chromy will host tours and masterclasses."
Comedian and wine expert Merrick Watts will host the Gala Dinner with Wine Tasmania chief executive Sheralee Davies.
Tickets for the event are available online at effervescencetasmania.com.
