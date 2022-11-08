There are an "array" of issues that still need to be addressed in order to ensure the protection of Tasmanian children from sexual abuse, according to the sister of the young girl who was assaulted at the Launceston General Hospital.
Amanda Duncan's sister, Zoe, died of epilepsy in 2017, after refusing to return to the LGH for treatment following abuse at the hands of a doctor there in 2001, when she was 11 years old.
Her complaints were not substantiated by the hospital's initial investigation, and police became involved only five months later, when her parents, Anne and Craig, lodged a complaint.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff and other parliamentarians on Tuesday expressed sorrow and regret for those victims who spoke up about sexual abuse, but were not believed.
Ms Amanda Duncan said the parliamentary gesture was "appreciated", but was only the beginning.
"I think there are an array of issues across the health, education and judicial systems. There needs to be a lot of actionable steps taken to ensure child safety in Tasmania, because I have concern at the moment, and we aren't quite there yet," she said.
"An apology is just a start that we've waited a very long time for, people have waited decades for this apology, so waiting until the Commission of Inquiry's findings and their recommendations are out, and actioning those, is essential."
Craig Duncan, father of Zoe and Amanda, said the apologies from Parliament were "heartfelt".
"As far as my family is concerned, we are appreciative that Zoe's account is being listened to and believed, that is very important to us," he said.
He echoed the broad sentiment that the Commission of Inquiry's findings needed to be speedily adopted.
The Commission of Inquiry is scheduled to report its findings in May next year.
Mr Duncan said that he was confident that the Commission was "digging quite deeply into the issues", and that they would address all of them in their findings.
"You can't legislate against criminal activities, that's always going to be possible, but you can minimise it as best you can through various measures that hopefully will be put in place ... policies and procedures that weren't in effect in 2001 when Zoe was assaulted."
He described some of those 2001 procedures as a "mess", including the LGH's then policy of internally investigating complaints.
"There had to be an internal investigation first, then, if they deemed that sufficiently warranted, they would move it up the food chain, and ultimately, it was up to the Secretary of the Department to report to the police," Mr Duncan said.
