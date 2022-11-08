The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

State Parliament on Tuesday formally apologised to victims of sexual assault

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
November 9 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anne Duncan, Amanda Duncan, and Craig Duncan, said Tuesday's parliamentary apology was heartfelt, but only the start. Picture by Ben Seeder

There are an "array" of issues that still need to be addressed in order to ensure the protection of Tasmanian children from sexual abuse, according to the sister of the young girl who was assaulted at the Launceston General Hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.