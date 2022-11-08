Two areas on the West Coast and one east of Bakers Beach will be made available for mineral exploration in December.
Mineral Resources Tasmania plans to release areas for exploration applications at:
The Henty River lease area is listed for metallic minerals, atomic substances and any other mineral category that might be present.
It was previously held by Argent Minerals and Australian Mineral Resources.
A report from Australian Mineral Resources covering the 2018-21 period said gold was the main target.
It said 41 samples of panned concentrate and 30 samples of stream sediments were analysed for gold with or without other elements.
"Results around Davies Hill were considered encouraging, but sampling of other areas was not completed," it said.
"The Lake Margaret tramway route and other areas were mapped with particular attention to the size and orientation of quartz veins."
It said historic workings were relocated.
"Seven targets for small quartz vein-hosted gold deposits were identified, but they were considered likely to be too small and/or low grade to justify drilling," it said.
Mount Kershaw is also listed for metallic minerals, atomic substances and any other mineral category that might be present.
Pieman Resources surrendered the licence in 2020.
It had not done ground exploration.
The Badger Head licence area, near historic York Town, was listed for construction minerals and any other mineral category that might be present
