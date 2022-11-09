Dilemma over curbing global warming

Our PM has decided not to go and there has been little political backlash. We wonder if there should have been. It is easy to dismiss these international conferences as no more than talk festivals. The rhetoric gets tougher and tougher: "We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator," UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres told the current summit. But scepticism is misplaced. The danger of global warming has not gone away. As the American space agency NASA puts it: "We already see effects scientists predicted, such as the loss of sea ice, melting glaciers and ice sheets, sea level rise, and more intense heat waves.