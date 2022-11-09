The Examiner
EDITORIAL | Dilemma over curbing global warming

By Editorial
Updated November 9 2022 - 3:20pm, first published 2:58pm
There is a political difficulty when it comes to real action on global warming: many people moan about high energy prices even as they know that weaning society off fossil fuels might mean higher energy prices, at least in the short term.

