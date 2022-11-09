The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

The world's smallest improvised music festival returns this weekend

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
November 10 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corey Gilham, Spike Mason and Harry Sondergeld of HipHopMessedUp, a trio who play a genre bending mix of HipHop, Jazz and Neo Soul. Picture supplied.

The world's smallest improvised musical festival, hosted by the Launceston Improvised Music Association returns for a second year this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.