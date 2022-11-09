The world's smallest improvised musical festival, hosted by the Launceston Improvised Music Association returns for a second year this weekend.
The three day music festival runs across seven different events at various locations around town, kicking off Friday night at Tasdance.
Festival coordinator and musician Spike Mason said when the Launceston Improvised Music Association was started two years ago, they knew they wanted to put on a festival.
"There were lots of COVID restrictions at the time so we thought, why don't we run the smallest festival in the world?," Mr Mason said.
"It was awesome, and we're excited to be doing it again."
He said all of the music played is improvised in the moment, and would feature workshops and even an entirely improvised musical.
"There's also a group that improvises music with sewing machines on Sunday afternoon," he said.
Mr Mason is originally from Sydney, and is a professional saxophone player along with his wife, who is also a professional musician.
"I guess like anything, sometimes you can do something you really love but then it becomes a job," he said.
"Then there's elements of that job that becomes less fun. When we were in Sydney we just wanted to play music because we loved it.
"We didn't want all the extra musical things that were part of being a musician."
He said they started a weekly jam where anyone could come and participate.
"The only rules were you couldn't play something you've already played," he said.
"It was really just about the joy of creating sounds with other people.
"It's called free-for-all and we ran that for 20 years in Sydney, and now we run it here at Sawtooth every week on Sunday afternoon."
The event runs from November 11 to 13. Tickets are available through Humanitix and range from free entry to $50 depending on the event.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
