The calibre of James Beattie's victims against Lindisfarne said far more than his bowling stats, according to Tim Coyle.
The Greater Northern Raiders coach said Beattie's impact with the ball was greater than simply 3-45 off 19 overs.
Captain Charlie Wakim, Ben McDermott and Nathan Ellis have all been part of the Tasmanian Tigers program with the latter two gracing the international stage and Coyle said claiming their wickets cemented Beattie's standing in the Cricket Tasmania Premier League.
"James has been outstanding for us," Coyle said after the weekend's two-wicket two-day loss.
"It's good for him to get people like Ben McDermott out because it shows he can compete at that level.
"The way he went about his business has been great. He's worked hard to improve himself.
"James has some good skills and is very disciplined. He made batters play and got some good players out. He got good reward for hard work."
Fresh from making 16 off 48 at the crease as the Raiders' tail wagged, Beattie trapped Wakim LBW for one run and then had McDermott and Ellis caught behind by Alistair Taylor for 11 and four respectively.
Coyle said the South Launceston product is integral to the Raiders attack, working alongside Jono Chapman and Ben Spinks.
"He's based in Hobart for his work. He works for Hydro and spends a lot of time in the wilderness out west but finds time to train and his skill level is really good.
"He's mid-20s, left-arm medium-quick with good control who hits the seam.
"He challenged all the batters out there and was always right in the game.
"Ben was the same. He's been a standout for us this year. He's a big tall lad who bowls at the stumps and of course Chappy does what he does."
The Raiders head South again on Saturday for a one-dayer against a South Hobart Sandy Bay side still looking for its first win.
A week later Coyle's men return to both UTAS Stadium and two-day action with the visit of Clarence.
The Raiders women's team is looking forward to taking to the field for the first time in three weeks.
After an abandonment in round seven and then a week off, Darren Simmonds' team return to action on Sunday with a Twenty20 double-header against a New Town team with just one win from six fixtures.
Simmonds said he couldn't have been prouder of the youngest ever team the Raiders had put out which won their last match in round six.
The Raiders will be back on home territory a week later with another double-header against Clarence at Invermay Park.
