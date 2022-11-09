The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Greater Northern Raiders ready for Cricket Tasmania Premier League action

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated November 9 2022 - 2:41pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Beattie at the crease for Raiders against Lindisfarne at UTAS Stadium on Saturday. Picture by Phillip Biggs

The calibre of James Beattie's victims against Lindisfarne said far more than his bowling stats, according to Tim Coyle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.