Tell anyone you're spending summer in Tasmania and be prepared to hear "what summer?", or my favourite: "you better pack your thermals."
Truth be told, the weather here can certainly be unpredictable.
But, while you'll definitely need a jumper when visiting the island state (and maybe even your beanie), for my money there's no better place to be during summer.
Here, the sun rises earlier and sets later in the day, and with daylight savings in play it's not uncommon to watch the sun dip below the horizon close to 10:00PM.
While temperatures can sore during the day, most nights offer a cool reprieve from the heat: it really is the best of both worlds.
But it's what's going on here over the warmer months that is the true star of the Tasmanian summer.
This is a time where the state's legendary art, food and performance industries are at their finest, with events such as Mona Foma transforming Launceton, while Tasmania's Taste of Summer takes over Hobart's waterfront.
No matter what's on your agenda, no visit to Tasmania is complete without a stop at one of its legendary beaches.
Here, everyone is catered for, with wild oceans churning up the surf on the West Coast while the East Coast basks in those postcard scene of white sand and turquoise water.
Music-lovers won't want to miss the wealth of events arriving during the warmer months, and with not one but two quintessential folk festivals, there's no shortage of tunes to keep you happy.
Tasmania has a wealth of accommodation options; however, summer is all about pitching a tent in a national park. Here, we're highlighting Cockle Creek, in Tasmania's far south (page 20).
So get out there and enjoy the sunshine! But don't forget your thermals as well - there is a grain of truth in the joke.
Travelways is made on lutruwita (Tasmania) Aboriginal land. We acknowledge the traditional owners of this land, the palawa people.
