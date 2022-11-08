Greater Northern Raiders cricketer Cooper Anthes will have the ultimate honour of captaining his state as the Tasmanian under-19 side competes in December.
The batting all-rounder, who plays for Riverside in the Cricket North competition, was named as the men's captain when both squads were announced on Tuesday.
He will be joined by fellow Cricket North players and Greater Northern Raiders teammates Aidan O'Connor (Riverside) and Spencer Hayes (Mowbray) as Alistair Taylor (Launceston) coaches the side and Harry Nichols assists.
The Greater Northern Raiders boast four members of the women's squad, with Julia Cavanough (Tigers/Hurricanes), Ava Curtis, Alice McLauchlan (South Launceston) and Kate Sherriff (Riverside) all making the cut.
The women's side will also see a former Cricket North player involved behind the scenes, with Launceston's Alex Pyecroft assisting head coach Natalie Schilov.
Western Australia will be the women's team's destination, playing in Perth from December 5 to 12 before the men travel to Adelaide from December 15 to 22.
Hobart Hurricanes leg-spinner Amy Smith will captain the women's side and will be joined by fellow WBBL-contracted player Cavanough, who is currently on the sidelines with a thumb injury.
Darcy Allen, Cooper Anthes (c), Ryan Borsboom, Jack Callinan, Spencer Hayes, Tom Murrell, Aidan O'Connor, Tom Pears, Will Sartori, James Scott, Louis Smith, Sam Voss, Jesse Willmott, James Wilson.
Head coach: Alistair Taylor, assistant coach: Harry Nichols
Melodie Armstrong, Taylor Brooks, Julia Cavanough, Ava Curtis, Sophia Di Venuto, Shelby Leonard, Alice McLauchlan, Cassie McLoughlin, Hannah Powe, Jessica Ransley, Kate Sherriff, Amy Smith (c), Matilda Waddington, Callie Wilson.
Head coach: Natalie Schilov, assistant coach: Alex Pyecroft
