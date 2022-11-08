The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Greater Northern Raiders' Cooper Anthes to captain Tasmanian under-19s

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
November 8 2022 - 2:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cooper Anthes in action for the Greater Northern Raiders. Picture by Rod Thompson

Greater Northern Raiders cricketer Cooper Anthes will have the ultimate honour of captaining his state as the Tasmanian under-19 side competes in December.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.