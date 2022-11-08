Trainer John Blacker and jockey Troy Baker are hoping the confidence gained from an overdue maiden win will help consistent four-year-old Warica go on with the job at Mowbray on Wednesday night.
Few horses make a successful transition to class 1 company at their first attempt but bookmakers believe Warica can be an exception and he's a warm favourite at $2.20 after opening at $2.50.
The well-bred gelding was placed at eight of his 10 starts before breaking through and was beaten only a length at his two unplaced runs.
"He just needed a win to give him some confidence in his races because he's always been able to do it at home," Blacker said.
"He doesn't respond to the stick so I think the secret has been to ride him like it was a track gallop."
Baker agreed with the assessment. "I just kept it simple, riding hands-and-heels, and he got a well- deserved win," the jockey said.
"He has had a tendency to do things wrong in his races and at his previous start (when ridden by Baker's partner Siggy Carr) he wanted to run off the track.
"Hopefully now, with a win under his belt, he can gain a bit of confidence and go on with it."
Five last-start maiden winners will lineup in the longer Class 1 Handicap over 1600m including two that had classic aspirations last season.
Chinchero, who was tried in the Launceston Guineas and Tasmanian Derby, resumed with a totally dominant win three weeks ago.
And, Ole Ola, who was considered an Oaks prospect before being sent for a break due to "immaturity in the knees", won almost as easily at the same meeting.
Hampton Bay, Poet Warrior and Southern Wind also opened their accounts at their last start after numerous attempts.
Eight-year-old Hampton Bay and five-year-old Poet Warrior were each having their 24th start while it was the 19th start for five-year-old Southern Wind.
Bookmakers expect their younger rivals to prevail this week, with Chinchero opening at $1.95 and Ole Ola at $3.90.
EYES FOR ASH (R1 No. 2): Ex-Victorian who was placed behind the smart Bold Instinct at Spreyton in early September at local debut and has trialled well since. Went up $4.50 in early market and quickly into $3.40.
HOT RELATION (R4 No. 4): Placed behind in-form Maarkle at second run back from 4-1/2 month break. Fitter now and both wins have been over this distance. Opened $9.00 and quickly firmed to $5.00.
IMAGINE HOWE (R5 No. 1): Ex-Victorian who looked good at three runs for Adam Trinder stable earlier in year. Recent Spreyton trial winner and resumes in very winnable race. Had good early backing from $2.40 to $2.00.
EASY ROAD (R7 No. 1): Hasn't raced for 13 months but has won 7 of 18 and trialled well when second to open class sprinter Music Addition at Mowbray 12 days ago. Opened $6.00 before shortening to $4.80.
Former successful harness trainer-driver Ross Freeman looks set to make his mark in greyhound racing after the impressive win of Fast Minardi in the $18,000 Gold Collar final at Mowbray on Monday night.
Fast Minardi settled last and saw plenty of the track before storming home to beat odds-on favourite Harden Up Johnny by a length.
Freeman and his wife Cheryl had their first success as greyhound owners when Fast Minardi scored at Mowbray last month and the Paul Hili-trained dog took only two more starts to graduate to a feature-race winner.
The Richard Stamford Perpetual Stakes was another triumph for leading trainer Anthony Bullock, with Dewana Milo scoring by almost three lengths.
After the seven runners jumped in unison and settled in almost a perfect line, Dewana Milo worked to the front on the first turn and wasn't threatened from then on.
Victorian pacer Blitzern, runner-up in the group 3 Swan Hill Cup last Friday, will take on the locals in the first heat of the $50,000 Tassie Golden Apple at Mowbray on Sunday night.
Blitzern was beaten 9m by the Emma Stewart-trained odds-on favourite Our Millionaire in a 1:56.3 mile rate for 2790m.
The field included this year's Easter Cup runner-up Like A Wildfire, a stablemate of the winner, who ran second-last after striking trouble.
Blitzern, a winner of 12 races, is trained by Allan McDonough and was runner-up in the 2021 Victoria Derby in which Longfellow ran third.
He will start from 10m under the set handicapping conditions for the Golden Apple.
Harjeet, Sunny Sanz, The Shallows and Be Major Threat share the maximum backmark of 30m.
Fields for Sunday night's feature races including four $60,000 Sires Stake finals -
BANDBOX: 1 Desynchronosis, 2 Mays Place, 3 Iden Boutique, 4 Hivoltage Glenwood, 5 I Of The Hurricane, 6 Baby You A Song, 7 Miscellaneous, 8 Macaria.
GLOBE DERBY: 1 Mickey Oh, 2 Mayleejae Eagle, 3 Joe The Bookie, 4 Rocknroll Wizard, 5 Mucho Mover, 6 Hurricane Rock, 7 Gethomeroy, 8 Just Tiger, 9 Magician, 10 The Gardener.
GRANNY SMITH: 1 Cazarina, 2 Lafond, 3 Seventhreeohseven, 4 Szabolski Leis, 5 Melnrowley, 6 Most Perfect Major, 7 Lesya, 8 Barooga Rock, 9 Looby Lombo, 10 Stepping Stones (em), 11 Iden Miss Lucy, 12 Forgot The Wallet, 13 Lalasa.
RAIDER: 1 Maxi Jolt, 2 Rocknovertime, 3 Iylac Beach, 4 Longfellow, 5 Stormy Sanz, 6 Agouda Ruler, 7 Lancelot, 8 Jack James.
GOLDEN APPLE HT: 1 Young Rooster (em), 2 Kuzma, 3 Montana Storm, 4 Aha Reaction fr; 5 Isaac, 6 Blitzern, 7 Mighty Flying Art 10m; 8 Diamonds N Cash, 9 Cullenburn 20m; 10 Harjeet, 11 Sunny Sanz, 12 The Shallows, 13 Be Major Threat 30m.
