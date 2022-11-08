The Examiner
Overdue winner hot favourite to repeat the dose at Mowbray

By Greg Mansfield
November 8 2022 - 5:00pm
Warica (inside) runs a first-up second to Gallant Warriors at Spreyton before finally winning his maiden three weeks ago. Picture by Greg Mansfield
Owners Ross and Cheryl Freeman and trainer Paul Hili with Gold Collar winner Fast Minardi.
Anthony Bullock and Richard Stamford with Richard Stamford Perpetual Stakes winner Dewana Milo.

Trainer John Blacker and jockey Troy Baker are hoping the confidence gained from an overdue maiden win will help consistent four-year-old Warica go on with the job at Mowbray on Wednesday night.

