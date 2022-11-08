The newest City of Launceston council was sworn in at Town Hall on Tuesday.
The council saw seven new councillors sworn in for the first time.
Many thanked their family for the support but the shared message for all councillors was a love of Launceston.
A Welcome to Country was given by Aunty Sharon Halbrook before each councillor was sworn in.
They declared themselves to act in alliance with the code of conduct, act to the best of their ability and abide by the principles of good governance.
Councillor Andrew Palmer was one of the many councillors who expressed their excitement to work for the betterment of Launceston.
"I'm not here as an individual, but part of a team," he said.
Tim Walker, swearing into his second term, said he welcomed the results of the election.
"It's starting to show the diversity of the community," he said.
Joe Pentridge, another newly elected councillor, said they all had a shared goal of making a better Launceston.
Danny Gibson was also sworn in as mayor.
He thanked the community of Launceston as well as former mayor Albert van Zetten.
"It is my firm belief that our city's best days are ahead of us," he said.
"I understand our challenges and I do not shy away from those."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.