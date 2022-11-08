The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian Premier leads formal apology in Parliament to victim-survivors of child sexual abuse

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated November 8 2022 - 1:35pm, first published 12:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parties have committed to work through each recommendation into the Commission of Inquiry into child sexual abuse in institutional settings once they are handed down.

The Tasmanian Parliament will be defined by its actions to ensure child sexual abuse in state institutions never happens again, Premier Jeremy Rockliff has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.