The Tasmanian Parliament will be defined by its actions to ensure child sexual abuse in state institutions never happens again, Premier Jeremy Rockliff has said.
Mr Rockliff led a formal apology to victim-survivors of child sexual abuse in Parliament on Tuesday, saying the government expressed sorrow and regret for those who spoke up about such injustice, but were not believed or supported.
He said the government acknowledged the pain, suffering and the enduring impact of trauma on the health and wellbeing of victim-survivors and their loved ones.
"We apologise for the potential that has been lost and the things that were stolen from you, that you can never get back," Mr Rockliff said.
"And today we give a solemn undertaking to all Tasmanians, to never, ever allow a repeat of this abuse, secrecy and suppression."
He said the government was deeply sorry the state's institutions violated the trust of victim-survivors when they should have been safe and supportive environments.
"We are sorry for failing in our responses to the abuse, for causing you further harm through our responses, and failing to meet your and our community's expectations," Mr Rockliff said.
Labor leader Rebecca White said there was no matter of greater importance than child safety.
"We deeply regret these failings which have caused enormous pain and suffering to children who should have been afforded the highest protection we can offer," she said.
"We offer our deepest and sincerest apologies to the children who've grown up with that pain and had to fight every step of the way to find a path through the trauma and feelings of betrayal and try to move on with their lives.
"If we are to find a way forward and protect other children, we must start by acknowledging the profound harm the systemic failings have done to so many children."
Ms White said the day should be a mark of a public commitment for Parliament to do better to protect children.
"And what follows our words in this place will be action," she said.
Greens leader Cassy O'Connor said she was deeply sorry for the lifelong pain victim-survivors had endured.
"To victim-survivors, we are beyond sorry your innocence was snatched away, your trust broken, your childhoods cut short," she said.
"We grieve with you for all that has been lost through layer on layer of betrayal - betrayal of your vulnerability and your trust.
"While we can never know the vastness and depth of your suffering, we hear you when you tell us that what happened to you as children and teenagers has afflicted every day of your adult lives."
Ms O'Connor said many of those who observed the formal apology in Parliament would be rightly cynical about its meaning beyond its words.
"Although it is often said words are cheap, they do matter," she said.
"Words like 'sorry' can have deep meaning and provide a measure of healing, but actions always matter more than any word."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.