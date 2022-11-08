Tasmanian independent music and arts festival Party in the Paddock just released their stacked lineup for 2023.
A few of the names headlining include Aussie alt-rock superstars Gang of Youths, hip-hop funk fuse master Genesis Owusu and a 'secret headliner' yet to be named.
The festival runs over three days in February, from February 10-12 next year in Quercus Park, Carrick.
Pre-sale tickets go on sale from November 4 at 8am, with regular tickets on sale on November 15 at 8am.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
