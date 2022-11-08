Launceston gastronomists have returned from a whirlwind trip to the world's newly-minted City of Gastronomy with one message: we need to eat our leftovers.
The conference brought together food professionals, trade leaders and food technologists to discuss the entire food system; from food security and economic development to reducing food waste.
Launceston Gastronomy chair Jane Bennett said lessons from the conference were to encourage people to cook more and even growing their own food.
"It's very much about managing the food that we buy," she said.
"Today, we don't have a culture of consuming leftovers and finding ways in which to to to utilise leftovers.
"We all end up with innumerable surplus vegetables in our fridge that if we don't find ways to utilise we end up throwing out but it's it's cooking in portions and purchasing in portions. And again, it comes back to understanding how to start with that food and how to utilise it."
Kuching in Sarawak, Malaysia, where the event was hosted, is a fellow newly-minted UNESCO City of Gastronomy.
Launceston received the title in 2021 - the designation celebrates and enshrines areas of the world renowned for culinary and agricultural excellence, examining the full sweep of a region's food production chain and heritage.
Ms Bennett said it was there she saw how important the fermentation element was for Launceston as a City of Gastronomy.
"One of the lessons that came from visiting Kuching was very much around the fact that they are a net importer of food, where we here in Tasmania are an exporter of food - so their desire to solve and find creative ways to solve food waste problems is far more imperative than the desire in Tasmania simply because they don't have as much food to start with," she said.
FermenTas chairperson Kim Seagram said fermentation, which is taking a primary product and making it into a value added product through microbes, was vital to Launceston as a City of Gastronomy.
"Fermentation is one of the oldest forms of food preservation and it not only value adds by extending the shelf life, it makes our produce more delicious and more nutritious," she said.
"This is all about an economic development thriving for the region based on something that we are so bloody good at. We grow some of the best produces in the world."
Fermented food is more than cabbage but also cheese, milk, yoghurt, craft beers and wine and the area is growing in Tasmania.
"What we have to get really good at now is value adding to it, creating those products that create and grow businesses," Ms Seagram said.
The upcoming Fermentation Hub in the Tasmania's north west region will be a global first and will break ground in 2023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.