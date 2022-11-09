THE Referendum (The Examiner, October 10) is important. There is no question that the treatment of the indigenous race was absolutely appalling, something that will never ever happen again, but as David Bissett also said, it was history at its worst.
Leading countries around the world embarked on a journey of expanding by conquering. Spain; the Philippines, Mexico and so on. Rome and the Vikings conquered England. England expanded and conquered Australia, Canada, India and many more. Genghis Khan conquered China by killing millions.
Abhorrent, cruel and hopefully never to be repeated. It is history, violent history, but history. You would think it could never happen again, but look at Putin and Ukraine; China and Taiwan.
It is not the people, it is egotistical leaders. Mr Bissett was so correct, Australians today cannot be held responsible for the past, we have to live with love in our hearts for black, white or any colour.
We cannot change the past but with love in our hearts let's get on with making Australia a proud place to live.
NEW gambling taglines to be introduced during March 2023, to possibly enable gamblers to think twice before potentially losing part of their hard-earned income, may be a step in the right direction.
However, gambling advertising during viewing times for children must be addressed, otherwise updated gambling taglines may be considered a stopgap measure compared to a possible form of pedagogical conditioning.
WHY hasn't RBA Governor Philip Lowe been severely reprimanded or even sacked due to incompetence?
Just a few months back, the Australian people were advised by Lowe that interest rates would not rise until at least late 2024.
Due to this promulgation, many Australians invested in properties and the like.
Now we have severe interest rate hikes each month and this man has predicted many more rises to come and may act more progressively if needed in the future. What a flip-flop.
Since his initial announcement scores of families who took his advice on interest rates have suffered severely as cost of living has gone through the roof and most are finding it extremely stressful to meet continued monthly home mortgage repayments, if not impossible.
Surely being in such a position at the RBA comes with responsibility and as such Mr Lowe should either walk or be sacked, with the general public no longer having confidence in him or his board.
IN regards to the family forced to leave (The Examiner, November 5), Cesar Penuela and his family have shown they are hard workers and have skills required here in Tasmania.
They have paid their way in society and educated their children to Australian standards and made friends here in Tasmania.
We are short of skilled staff, especially in the aged care sector where Claudia Penuela has made her way into the workforce that is so critically needed.
How terrible for their children also to have to leave their school, friends and extended Tasmanian families.
I call on our politicians to pull their heads out of their backsides and take a long hard look at themselves and our immigration requirements for people who have given, not taken from our community.
I AM extremely disgusted in the way the Australian Mint handled the recent release/sales of the $2 remembrance coin. 60,000 were minted. I sought to obtain one on Friday only to learn they had sold out.
I noted on eBay that at least one person had purchased six and they were auctioned and sold for a ridiculously high price.
When I questioned the seller about how they could offer six for sale when online sales said one per household, they informed me that you could buy more than one in person.
It incensed me that sheer greed and opportunism prevents those who only want one coin for simply that, remembrance, are prevented to do so.
Why aren't the Australian Mint enforcing one per household at sales?
They are encouraging price gougers and it is absolutely disgusting. I for one will not be paying their prices!
