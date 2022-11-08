Tasmania's record-busting run of export sales growth has tailed off, with setbacks for some food exports and an iron ore price slump.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics estimated the state sold $4.6 billion worth of merchandise to overseas markets in the year to September.
That was an increase of 9.6 per cent compared with the previous 12 months.
However, the growth rate had gone backwards since June, while national export sales continued to soar.
They were up by 29.7 per cent on an annual basis.
State Treasury analysis of the figures for the year to September showed the value of Tasmanian meat exports overseas fell by 17.5 per cent to $201 million.
Fruit and vegetables also struggled.
Their export revenue dropped by 14.4 per cent to $76 million.
The value of Tasmania's second biggest merchandise export category - metallic ores and metal scraps - fell by 6.1 per cent ($75 million) to $1.158 billion.
Non-ferrous metals provided the biggest success story.
Their sales value grew by 24.8 per cent or $363 million to $1.826 billion, which was 39.7 per cent of total export value.
Seafood sales value climbed by 7.9 per cent to $363 million, while dairy product sales improved by 5.9 per cent to $270 million.
Treasury said mainland China was the biggest importer of Tasmanian goods, accounting for $1.54 billion, or 33.5 per cent, of sales value.
That was down by 7 per cent.
The biggest sales increase was to the US.
They increased by $116 million (43.9 per cent) to $380 million.
Treasury said that was mostly driven by increased sales of non-ferrous metals.
It is not yet clear how much damage recent flooding will do to Tasmanian agricultural exports in coming months.
Tasmania produced $10.2 billion worth of agricultural commodities in 2020-21, the ABS estimated.
That was a big increase from $8.77 billion in the previous financial year.
The value of crops increased from $754 million to $1.02 billion.
Fruit Growers Tasmania has started a campaign to promote its sector.
It recently launched the TASMANIAN GROWN initiative at an industry event in Bangkok.
"TASMANIAN GROWN is a digital showcase of Tasmanian fruit, vegetables and nuts aimed at potential buyers of our produce around the globe," chief executive Peter Cornish said.
"This website will showcase the fresh food that we grow, when it is available and how to buy it.
"Importantly, it will give us a digital presence all day, every day."
The initiative is supported by the Australian and Tasmanian governments and industry.
