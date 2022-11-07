The Examiner
Home/Multimedia/Photos and Video

Friday Flashback: November 11, 2015 | Photo gallery

Rod Thompson
By Rod Thompson
Updated November 11 2022 - 3:08pm, first published November 8 2022 - 10:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This week's Friday Flashback gallery from the archives of November 9-12, 2015 features:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rod Thompson

Rod Thompson

Photographer

A happy snapper for over thirty years, specialising in travel/street photography, studio and candid portraiture, sport, wildlife, landscape, sales and training, this is my first time with a news paper, but I have worked in schools, camera stores and under my own steam for many years. The news paper is a rare space I can use all my skills.

More from Photos and Video
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.