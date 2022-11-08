Undies project for all Tasmanians in need

Women's Health Tasmania are launching a state-wide project to help people with periods living in vulnerable situations.
The Undies Project lutruwita started in Hobart but due to its success, including a Tasmanian Community Achievement Award, it will now be a state-wide ran support.
It means more people having access to a product that has been described as a 'gamechanger'- Women's Health Tasmania deputy chief officer Lucinda Shannon
Women's Health Tasmania deputy executive officer Lucinda Shannon said it was donor support that made it possible.
"The Undies Project lutruwita will deliver free period undies to people who need them across lutruwita/Tasmania," she said.
"This is cause to celebrate - it means more people having access to a product that has been described as a 'gamechanger' for how people experience their period. It also reduces the impact of single use products and saves people money."
The period underwear was delivered by Australian underwear manufacturer Modibodi.
Women's Health Tasmania are also launching a three-part investigative podcast about the experience of having a period in lutruwita/Tasmania. The podcast, called Undies on Air, will launch on November 29.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
