Hobart Hurricanes' Molly Strano admitted to "somewhat mixed emotions" as she took 4-16 to guide her side to an eight-wicket win over her former one.
Strano led the way as the Hurricanes dismissed the Melbourne Renegades for 80 with Launceston's Courtney Webb (30) almost single-handedly holding their innings together.
"There's always going to be a little piece of my heart that loves the Renegades," Strano said.
"I'm just pretty happy that we are able to play as convincingly as we were tonight and it really helps with our net run-rate as well, which is really good for us."
Strano's dominant performance started with the wicket of Josie Dooley, adjudged LBW despite replays showing it was bat first, before getting Rhiann O'Donnell and Georgia Prestwidge in the space of three balls and Ella Hayward in her next over.
The effort saw her reach 131 scalps, overtaking Jess Jonassen as the league's most prolific wicket-taker.
Starting with the Renegades, Strano took 104 wickets across her 85 games in red and is still their leading wicket-taker despite moving to the Hurricanes at the start of last season - WBBL07.
The 30-year-old has taken 27 wickets for the 'Canes across 22 games, going at the tidy economy of 6.61 per over - just over a run-a-ball.
Strano sits one wicket ahead of fellow spinner Jonassen, with Amanda-Jade Wellington (118), Marizanne Kapp and Hurricanes teammate Heather Graham (both 109) rounding out the top five.
The win saw the Hurricanes finish their five-day, three-game Hobart trip at two wins and a loss - going down to the Brisbane Heat on Sunday in a game that Strano said they "let slip".
"We had a pretty simple game plan today, which was just to attack the stumps," she said on Monday.
"We know at Blundstone if you give width you can get punished so I think we responded really well after yesterday.
"It was a pretty complete performance with the ball and it was really good to see Amy Smith come into the team and play a really important role with the ball for her first game for the season."
Riverside Cricket Club's Emma Manix-Geeves also played her first Hurricanes game of the season, kitting up for the first time since WBBL05.
"EMG didn't have to pad up today but we know how good she is and how important she's been for us in the Tigers space," Strano said.
"Last time she batted out here at Blundstone she made 100, so she's obviously really talented."
The Hurricanes face the Adelaide Strikers and the Heat in Adelaide later this week before heading to Latrobe for the first time for two games against the Melbourne Stars next week.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
