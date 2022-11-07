Launceston City have pulled off a major coup by snapping up Riverside's captain and two-time best and fairest Will Humphrey.
Having begun his statewide career with his junior club Northern Rangers, the 21-year-old became a pivotal player at Windsor Park and his loss will be a significant blow to the club's incoming coach Helder Silva.
City announced the signing on Facebook with the cultured left-footer joining Joel Stone as high-profile arrivals following the appointment of coaching team Daniel Syson and Nathan Pitchford.
Humphrey was keen to thank Riverside for his four years at Windsor Park.
"The support and guidance the club have shown to me has been amazing and I wouldn't be the player I am today without them," he said.
"I am looking forward to a new change in my footballing journey and I am very excited to get started with Launceston City. I am thrilled to be able to learn from Sys and Pitchy, two guys who understand what it takes to win in Tasmanian football.
"I believe they will both be able to help me immensely in improving my game and hopefully I can take a big step forward in 2023. I am keen to meet my new teammates and look forward to having a great season together."
Syson has kept a keen eye on the versatile player who was predominantly a striker for Rangers and has played full-back, centre-back and midfield for Olympic.
"Will was top of my priority list in terms of signings," he said. "Ever since I saw Will play against Devonport I've been a huge fan. His character and ability are exactly what we were looking at recruiting for. I believe at 21, Will is already one of the best centre-backs in the league.
"This is a huge signing for us as a club in the long term. Will has all the leadership attributes to become a massive part of City's present and future. I'd also like to give a special mention to (former Olympic coach) Alex Gaetani as he's had a huge impact on Will's development and with bringing Will into the club."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
