What can we do to keep Penuela family here?

REFUSING residency to the Penuela family is just another immigration blunder.
We desperately need workers and successful families like this. How stressful and damaging for these children, born here, educated and obviously part of the community.
What can we do to stop this?
THIS sort of thing is becoming all too familiar in Australia. Decent hardworking people like the Penuela family (The Examiner, November 5) who have integrated into society are penalised when they have done nothing wrong. If this is what we have come to, we should hang our heads in shame. Surely there is a politician out there with a heart who could stand up for this family.
ONE wonders what the Administrative Appeals Tribunal is smoking.
The Penuela family (The Examiner, November 5) have been in Australia for 13 years and based on what appears to be an administrative problem the government (the same one that let in the ISIS wives and families) is now telling them to leave.
This is the government at its worst.
THE Penuela family (The Examiner, November 5) has proven they are very good citizens and could set an example to many people already living here. They should be permitted to stay. Their children are already Australians so staying should be automatic. Let them stay, please.
TOTALLY agree with Rosalyn (The Examiner, November 3).
It is unbelievable that some trainers still use pronged collars.
I trained as a dog trainer.
The only physical tool we use is a halter.
And this is only used to help with control in the early stages of training.
Dogs then fairly quickly move on to flat collar and off-leash.
Leadership, trust and consistency are key to training a dog well.
Hurting your dog will only destroy the trust you are trying to build.
IT'S not rocket science.
We want electricity that is reliable, is as cheap as possible and has the lowest emissions.
A carbon tax will fix emissions, a market dealing preferentially with reliable generators will fix the reliability and a few supermarket managers running the show will ensure it's as cheap as possible.
Don't expect miracles though, there are no free lunches on offer here.
WELL, there you have it. Tasmania has just confirmed how backward it really is "No cable cars for Mt. Wellington" (The Examiner, November 4).
Just how dense are the people that are supposedly in charge of making decisions?
One would think that wanting to increase tourism to the state and creating more spending and employment here, would be a priority that, the powers that be, would welcome with open arms.
And as for the wowsers complaining about the possibility of sound impact (which would only occur during operating hours under strict guidelines), spare a thought for those of us who have to endure a constant droning sound, 24/7 from a commercial refrigeration unit situated practically on a residential property boundary.
That's when you'd have something to worry about. unlike a useless stadium costing millions, this cable car would attract many and be used frequently.
For goodness sake Tasmania, let's get serious grow a set and move forward so that we are not the continual laughing stock of the rest of Australia.
YOU would have to be naive to believe that the shortage of high denomination bank notes was just due to "Australians keeping cash on hand" - "Cash Stash: Demands for Banknotes is on the Rise" (The Examiner, November 2).
My guess is a lot of $100 and $50 notes are being stored by and in the possession of illicit drug suppliers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.