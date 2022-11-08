Nathaniel Atkinson has created Tasmanian history as the state's first representative at the planet's biggest sporting event.
The 23-year-old Riverside Olympic product has been named in the Socceroos squad for the World Cup later this month.
The announcement completes a dream progression for Atkinson who was player of the match in Melbourne City's 2021 A-League grand final win before playing at the Tokyo Olympics, signing with Scottish Premier League side Hearts and breaking into the national team earlier this year.
There had been doubts over the Launceston-born wing-back's involvement after he picked up an ankle injury against Fiorentina last month. But he made a timely return to action when scoring in Hearts' Europa Conference League match in Istanbul last week and came off the bench in Sunday's 3-2 win over Motherwell.
The World Cup will be held in Qatar and begins on November 21. Graham Arnold's men have been drawn in Group D and face France on November 23 (6am AEDT), Tunisia on November 26 (9pm) and Denmark on December 1 (2am).
Before Atkinson, Hobart's Dominic Longo came closest to gracing a World Cup but Australia failed to qualify during his six-year international career in the '90s.
News of Atkinson's selection came at a busy time for Tasmanian soccer.
The finalised make-up of next season's statewide leagues was due to be announced by Football Tasmania on Tuesday but was postponed. Launceston United have applied to join Launceston City and Riverside in the men's NPL Tasmania competition having claimed the league and cup double in the Women's Super League last season.
City pulled off a major coup by signing Olympic's captain Will Humphrey while an announcement of Western United's 2023 A-League matches in Launceston and Hobart is expected soon.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
