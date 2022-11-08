How much land will be needed?

Australia's quest to reduce emissions looks as though it is going to "devour" vast expanses of land.
Little has been prominently publicised about the land grab, but information is seeping through.
For example, one organisation has suggested there will need to be five solar farms, each as big as Tasmania, if Australia is to reach net-zero emissions.
This is mind-boggling - and why are we not learning about it from our country's politicians?
In August, the Tasmanian government declared the North East Wind Project to be a Major Project, which will see the 210-turbine project at two locations in Dorset - Rushy Lagoon and Waterhouse - pushed through a streamlined approvals process.
Planning Minister Guy Barnett said at the time the $2.7 billion project would have a generation capacity of up to 1260 megawatts and create 400 jobs during the peak of construction and up to 65 jobs ongoing.
"Tasmania is in the process of doubling our renewable energy output... Tasmania has already achieved 100 per cent renewable status and we are on track to achieve the 200 per cent Tasmanian Renewable Energy Target by 2040 with new renewable energy projects such as the North East Wind Farm complemented by Marinus Link, Battery of the Nation and our emerging Green Hydrogen industry," Mr Barnett said.
Offshore windfarm options are also being considered for Tasmania.
However, nationally there is concern about these sorts of projects environmental impacts and longevity. A Melbourne-based indigenous leader, quoted in national media, outlined an enormous footprint of possible projects and lamented the effect on poor, remote Aboriginal people.
She suggested there could be a solar farm of 17,000 square kilometres and a wind farm covering 20,000 square kilometres.
Such huge ventures need to be discussed with the nation's residents including farmers and indigenous populations.
Imagine the renewable-energy projects' financial bonanza for China, the major manufacturer of solar panels.
And what happens after wind farms have reached the end of their life? Some say this is a 20-year lifespan. Who will be responsible for replacing or removing the towers?
The landholders or the energy company?
Few people are arguing against the idea of climate change. Many will embrace renewable-energy ventures, no matter how big.
Just let us know what is happening.
