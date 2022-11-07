A new fire danger rating system has been adopted by the Tasmania Fire Service ahead of the summer bushfire season.
The new colour-coded system has four rating levels: moderate (green), high (yellow), extreme (orange) and catastrophic (red)
Under a moderate level of danger, community members are urged to plan and prepare, while under a high rating, they are to be ready to act.
Once a fire reaches the extreme level, action should be taken to protect life and property.
Under a catastrophic level of danger, community members are to leave bushfire risk areas for their survival.
TFS chief officer Dermot Barry said the new system would allow Tasmanians to make informed decisions about their preparedness and safety.
"The new Australian Fire Danger Rating System will be used to communicate the potential risks if a bushfire was to start," he said.
"This allows easier decision-making for the community to keep safe on high fire danger days."
Simon Louis, of the Bureau of Meteorology, said the bureau would provide a new suite of tools for fire agencies and the community under the new system.
Emergency Services Minister Felix Ellis said the new system marked the most significant change to the fire danger rating system in more than 50 years.
He said the state government had contributed $1.4 million to the initiative.
The AFDRS was a recommendation from the Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements Report.
