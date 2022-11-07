Lithium and tin are on the menu for a Tasmanian mining hopeful which has added to its extensive exploration tenements.
Stellar Resources Limited - best known for its long-running aim of mining tin near Zeehan - told the ASX wholly owned subsidiary Tarcoola Iron was recently granted an exploration licence covering 97 square kilometres in the Mount Paris and Scamander North areas.
The licence area added to Stellar's large tenement holding in the North-East and hosted potential for lithium, tin and base metal mineralisation, executive director Gary Fietz said.
"This enhances Stellar's commodity mix in Tasmania on top of its flagship Heemskirk Tin Project (at Zeehan) and Victorian-style gold exploration targets in North-East Tasmania," he said.
Stellar said granite at Mount Paris - south of mountain biking hub Derby - was equivalent to the nearby Lottah Granite, which had the highest lithium levels recorded in Tasmania.
There were also eight recorded historic tin occurrences or mines in the area.
The Scamander North area was described as highly prospective for tin and base metals, with seven recorded historical alluvial tin occurrences or mines.
There were a further 29 historical mineral occurrences or mines in the adjoining Scamander exploration licence also owned by Stellar.
They involved tin, tungsten, copper, lead, zinc and silver.
The company planned an initial work program in the first quarter of 2023 in the Mount Paris area with a focus on identifying lithium and tin targets through mapping and rock chip and stream sediment sampling.
Stellar is continuing with its work at Heemskirk.
It started a new phase of a drilling program in late September targeting high grade and high-thickness tin mineralisation in two areas of its Severn deposit.
In its September quarter report, it said tin demand had been growing strongly because of decarbonisation and electrification.
The company said there was a significant global supply deficit in 2020 and 2021 and that was forecast to continue.
It said world stockpiles had risen slightly from recent decade lows, but remained at very low levels.
