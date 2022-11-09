Green energy technologies company LINE Hydrogen signed a new agreement with Bonney Energy on Monday to develop new hydrogen refueling infrastructure in Tasmania.
Chief executive officer of LINE Hydrogen Brendan James said it's a first for Australia to work with a refueling company for the rollout of refueling.
Bonney Energy operates throughout Tasmania, as well as Victoria and is the exclusive distributor of Ampol fuel throughout these regions.
"I think it's the first of a number of rollouts of the actual implementation of hydrogen. We talk about renewable energy a lot, and this is a big step in the actual rollout of green energy across the state," Mr James said.
READ MORE: Hundreds partake in Bridport fun run
Located in Georgetown, it will be the first commercial-scale green hydrogen project in Australia.
Chief executive officer of LINE Hydrogen Brendan James said while Tasmania is small in its population, it had a large heavy hauling sector.
"It allows a quick rollout of green hydrogen distribution for diesel replacement, particularly in the heavy transport and mining industry," Mr James said.
"Strategically, Georgetown suits us well in terms of the renewable energy supply. We're working with Climate Capital, a Tasmanian based company, to supply the solar power into our hydrogen production facility.
The project comes directly from the Labor government's promise to commit $5.5 million to LINE Hydrogen.
Mr James said Tasmania holds potential to be a leading green energy supplier for the country, but the best models for supply are local.
"All of the hydrogen we produce in Tasmania will be for Tasmanian consumption, and to replace imported diesel."
He said at the moment, Australia imports about 84 million litres of diesel a day.
"That has quite a heavy effect on our trade, our carbon dioxide emissions and a significant issue with energy security going forward."
Mr James said hydrogen refueling is essentially the same as liquified natural gas, except the carbon component is replaced with hydrogen.
"It's refueling with a gas product as opposed to a liquid product," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.