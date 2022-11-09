The Examiner
Georgetown will be the site of a green hydrogen production facility in early 2023

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated November 10 2022 - 3:42pm, first published 8:30am
Climate Capital CEO Shane Bartel with LINE Hydrogen CEO Brendan James. Picture supplied

Green energy technologies company LINE Hydrogen signed a new agreement with Bonney Energy on Monday to develop new hydrogen refueling infrastructure in Tasmania.

