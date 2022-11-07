The familiar Gee Gee colours will be conspicuous by their absence when the first of this season's two-year-old races is run at Elwick on Sunday.
Horses owned by Paul and Elizabeth Geard often dominate the early juvenile races and they won the corresponding event last year with Geegee Jet By.
But this year neither of their trainers, Leon Wells and Stuart Gandy, will have a runner. Nor, in fact, will any trainer based in Southern Tasmania.
The eight entries for the $27,000 race, which also carries a $20,000 Tasbred bonus, are all from just three northern stables.
Barry Campbell and Cameron Thompson have entered three each and Patrick Dargan two.
Paul Geard is still in hospital recovering from broken bones sustained in a serious fall about 10 weeks ago but Leon Wells said that had not impacted his horse numbers.
"He still has something like 28 two-year-olds but the ones I've got are not up and firing just yet," Wells said.
"I've got a few that are about a month away from racing.
"Stuart (Gandy) has the Wordsmith two-year-olds and I believe some are not far off."
All eight horses entered for Sunday's 900 race trialled at Mowbray 11 days ago when the All Too Hard filly Hilarity, trained by Barry Campbell, was the quickest of the two winners.
The other trial winner Kaboom Kaboom, a Smart Missile filly trained by Brendan McShane, is not entered for this week.
Hilarity cost Denise Martin's Star Thoroughbreds $65,000 at the Tasmanian Magic Millions sale while McShane paid $45,000 for Kaboom Kaboom in Adelaide.
The second two-year-old race is at Elwick on November 27 leading into the first feature, the $50,000 Alfa Bowl, on December 14.
The field for Sunday's $50,000 Goodwood Handicap is shaping as the best seen in Tasmania since last season's summer carnival.
The 13 entries include The Inevitable, Turk Warrior, First Accused, Julius, Music Addition and Gee Gee Secondover.
Throw in Blaze Forth, Dunbrody Power, Jaja Chaboogie, Le Cadeau, Liffeybeau and Our Little Ted and you have a lineup that would do the Newmarket Handicap justice.
And that's where most of them will be heading, with the state's premier sprint coming up 17 days later.
Leading jockey Anthony Darmanin will miss the next two meetings in Tasmania.
He will be absent from Mowbray on Wednesday night due to a suspension incurred in Victoria.
That penalty expires at midnight on Friday but Darmanin was suspended for a further meeting at Mowbray last week which will rule him out of Elwick on Sunday.
The Mowbray ban was a result of him not riding Lord Whitegate out to the line in the Benchmark 60 Handicap won by Geegee Lucky Jess.
Stewards found that Darmanin failed to ride his mount out over the final three strides which in their opinion cost the horse second place.
He was beaten a nose for second by Gee Gee Als Prince.
Stewards said the penalty took into account Darmanin's good record.
Tasmania's former chief harness steward Steve Shinn is now working in Queensland.
He was on the stewards' panel for four meetings last week.
Shinn was off work for several months before leaving Tasmania and his unexplained absence was even questioned in parliament.
The $98,358 to $111,379 a year chief steward position was recently advertised and applications closed on Monday.
Victoria and South Australia are also looking for chief harness stewards.
Almost $300,000 in stakemoney will be on the line at the harness meeting at Mowbray on Sunday.
The finals of the Globe Derby, Bandbox, Granny Smith and Raider Stakes are each worth $60,000 and there is a $14,000 heat of the Tassie Golden Apple.
There are also five support races on a big program.
Launceston owners Sharee Marshall and Leon Laskey had to settle for ninth place with Knights Order in this year's Melbourne Cup but bookmakers think they are a chance to make amends next year.
White Marlin, another imported horse in which they have a share, is $15 second favourite for the race that is still 364 days away.
White Marlin was actually the favourite after his dominant win on Melbourne Cup day but was displaced by Soulcombe after he won the Queens Cup at Flemington on Saturday.
Soulcombe is $13 and White Marlin $15. Surely, this far out, they would have to be those odds just to make it to the final field?
On the subject of odds, what price would it have been for the two rich greyhound features at The Meadows on Saturday night to have both been won by reserves?
And, former Tasmanian trainer Brendan Pursell was a central figure in both races.
Pursell won the $75,000-to-the-winner Topgun Stayers after his first reserve Moraine Suzie got a start and scored by almost three lengths.
However it was the opposite scenario in the $100,000-to-the-winner Topgun (for sprinters) when his runner McInerney was beaten by first reserve Photo Man.
McInerney's second place was worth $43,000 and took his earnings to $1,162,520.
The Million Dollar Chase winner, who has spent part of his career in Tasmania with Pursell's son Blake, is considered a good chance to return 'home' for next month's group 1 Hobart Thousand.
