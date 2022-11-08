Lindi McMahon is one of seven new faces to join City of Launceston council.
For the past 13 years, she has run her store Hope and Me but she has a long history of connection to Launceston.
Her love of the the regional city led her to standing for council but she never thought she'd get into council.
"It's always such an unknown, especially with 33 candidates," she said.
"It was kind of nerve-racking putting yourself out there."
Cr McMahon said she had spent years championing Launceston especially supporting local businesses.
"People can see that I'm already passionate about Launceston and I can take it to the next step," she said.
A passionate advocate for mental health support, Cr McMahon is a part of Lifting the Lid on Mental Health, which has brought her before City of Launceston council in the past.
She said while she remained committed to her passions, council would be something she could balance in her busy life.
Cr McMahon was a part of the campaign to buy local during COVID and a part of CityProm for a number of years.
Cr McMahon was involved with Lions, as well as running her businesses and being involved in other organisations.
"Probably 12 months ago, I cut back on a lot of my other commitments," she said.
"I lost a friend to suicide and decided I needed to take a step back for a bit. I got to the end of the 12 months and felt ready to go again."
As part of a sweeping change to council, Cr McMahon said it showed how the election gave people a chance to speak and say who they want representing them.
"It means fresh ideas but it can complicate things too because it means there is less experience there," she said.
Regardless, Cr McMahon said she was excited to get into it with the new council.
"It's a very diverse council," she said.
"Talking to the candidates during the process, the majority of us are on the same page with what we are trying to achieve. There are no hidden agendas - we really want to make a difference, we want to make a change."
Cr McMahon said she hoped to bridge the disconnect between council and the community.
"We are just like you we are battling the same things. We all want the same things," she said.
Alison Foletta
