The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

St Helen's man wins TattsLotto

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated November 7 2022 - 12:21pm, first published 11:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A father from St Helen's has won big. Generic picture

A Tasmanian man who recently won big in the week's TattsLotto draw, has revealed who he has to thank for the startling revelation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.