A Tasmanian man who recently won big in the week's TattsLotto draw, has revealed who he has to thank for the startling revelation.
The unnamed St Helens man said he might not have known he won big if it wasn't for his son. The man held one of the four division one winning entries in TattsLotto draw 4309, drawn on Saturday and took home a total prize of $1,39,495.39.
Confirming his windfall with an official from The Lott this morning, the gleeful man relayed how the discovery came about.
"It's life-changing! I can't believe it," The man said.
"I went back to St Helens Newsagency on Sunday morning to buy a newspaper. As soon as I came home, I checked off the winning numbers on my lottery ticket.
"The winning numbers came up one by one, but I wasn't too sure if I was looking at it correctly. I was uncertain at this point.
"My boy came over to drop something off, and I pulled him aside to check my lottery ticket. He opened The Lott app and scanned the lottery ticket for me.
"He said to me, 'Dad, you've won $1.3 million in TattsLotto!'. I couldn't believe it," he said.
The man said he has been playing TattsLotto nearly his whole life, and said it felt great to finally win big.
"I started making phone calls to some family members and we're going to celebrate in private over a few beers.
"A big thank you to St Helens Newsagency and TattsLotto," he said.
When asked how he planned to enjoy his life as a newly made millionaire, the winning Tasmanian immediately shared his future plans.
"I've worked super hard my whole life to pay off a lot of things, so I'll look at buying another property with the prize and enjoy retirement when it comes.
"I'll also give some winnings to my kids. I won't retire just yet. I've got good health, so I'll keep working for now. It's going to set me up for life," he said.
His winning entry was purchased at St Helens Newsagency..
St Helens Newsagency owner Sharms Tucker said she was happy her team had sold a division one winning entry to a regular customer.
"We're ecstatic for our division one winner and couldn't be happier to have helped them with this life-changing event. It means so much to be able to change someone's life," Ms Tucker said.
"The St Helens community is over the moon to hear that someone has picked up a division one win. A lot of people are happy for the gentleman who won!
"Congratulations and we wish our division one winner and their family all the very best with the prize," she said.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
