Two of Tasmania's brightest young cycling stars are set to shine together in a new women's Continental team.
Team BridgeLane, managed by respected Tasmanian cycling mentor Andrew Christie-Johnson, have set up the team "for the 2023 season and beyond" with Launceston's Izzy Flint and Hobart's Felicity Wilson-Haffenden among the first signings.
Already a state and national mountain bike champion, Flint was delighted to join the team.
"Over the years, ACJ's team has supported some of Tassie's and the nation's best cyclists, many who have gone on to great success overseas," she said.
"I'm excited to have the opportunity to join his very first women's team and I look forward to working with Team BridgeLane for 2023."
Flint is planning another European adventure in 2023, basing herself in Switzerland and competing in a variety of cycling disciplines.
"I don't like to put a cap on things!" she said. "It's really exciting to go back over to Europe. It should be a big step forward in my development."
Reigning Launceston Wheelrace champion Wilson-Haffenden is reaping the benefits of her involvement in an AusCycling under-19 endurance camp in Europe last year.
"I'm beyond excited to race with BridgeLane next year!" she said.
"I never could've imagined getting an opportunity like this as an under-19 and can't wait to get started with the team."
Launceston's Commonwealth Games representative Sam Fox rides for the BridgeLane men's team.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.