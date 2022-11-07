Former Queensland Fire bowler Jude Coleman will take over from Dan Marsh as Cricket Tasmania's female program head coach.
Cricket Tasmania said Coleman will coach both the Tasmanian Tigers and Hobart Hurricanes on a three-year deal, starting with the Women's National Cricket League matches on December 18.
The 41-year-old will move to Tasmania from South Australia, where she has been assistant coach helping lead both the South Australia Scorpions in the WNCL and Adelaide Strikers in the Women's Big Bash League into last season's finals.
As a player, Coleman remains one of Queensland's leading WNCL wicket-takers, as well as being a multiple Indoor Cricket World Cup-winning captain for Australia.
Coleman said she found the transition from PE teacher to coach a natural one, going on to build a career as a talent and pathways specialist, before working with state and national teams.
As well as her most recent employment with the South Australian Cricket Association, Coleman has proven to be a highly sought-after coach at the national level, being named the head coach of the Australia A side for their unbeaten home tour against England A last summer. She was also assistant coach of the Australian women's team that won a Commonwealth Games gold medal in Birmingham in August.
"I'm really excited for this next chapter of my career in Tasmania," Coleman said.
"I've loved my time working with ... all of the players in both the Scorpions and Strikers programs, as well as the players I come across during my time in the various Australian set-ups, but what's also become quite apparent within myself is that I'm ready for that next step up.
"From afar, it's been pretty inspiring watching what Sall (Salliann Beams), Dan and the team have built over in Tasmania. We came and saw it first-hand in the WNCL final last year, and whilst it was hard being on the other side of it then, I just can't wait to get started and get amongst it now.
"From my perspective, there is no need to come in and shake up a successful program - this first year in particular I will be observing and learning and supporting both the players and staff where I can, to continue to build long-term success for the Tasmanian women's program."
Beams, Cricket Tasmania's high performance general manager, said she was excited about what Coleman could bring to the role.
"From our perspective, it's been a really successful recruitment period for us - we've got the best candidate for the role," she said.
"Jude obviously has an impressive resume, but it's the people side of things where you have to make sure you get someone who is the right fit for the group, and I think we've got that in Jude.
"She's obviously worked with a lot of our players before in various capacities, so there's already a mutual respect there, but she also knows the importance of building a strong pathway to ensure the long-term sustainability of women's cricket in Tasmania."
Marsh - who is currently filling the female head coach role in an interim capacity - will depart the organisation at the end of WBBL08 after taking up an assistant coaching role with the Australian women's team.
