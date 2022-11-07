Swimmers from South Esk and Launceston Aquatic swim clubs have continued to claim key honours at the Swimming Tasmania 2021-22 annual awards.
South Esk's Abbie King, 14, is the female junior swimmer of the year while Launceston Aquatic's Amy Muldoon is the female butterfly stroke champion of the year and the winner of the young leadership award.
In announcing the leadership prize, Swimming Tasmania said: "Amy demonstrates outstanding commitment to the sport of swimming through coaching, competition swimming and club support. Amy's leadership skills and maturity are an asset to her club and the swimming community."
Muldoon had already been named as swimmer of the year for 18-year-old females.
The male junior swimmer of the year is Daniel Francis, of HC Swim Club.
The prestigious swimmer of the year award goes to Hobart Aquatic's Matilda Smith, whose stellar year included selection in the Australian A team following impressive swims at the Australian open swim championships.
Other stroke champions are - butterfly, male: Samuel Askey-Doran (Hobart Aquatic); backstroke: Daniel Shilcock (HC), Bonnie Smith (HA); breaststroke: Daniel Shilcock (HC), Matilda Smith (HA); freestyle up to 400m: Maximillian Giuliani (HA); Taylor Brock (LAC); freestyle, distance: Samuel Askey-Doran (HA), Matilda Smith (HA); individual medley: Daniel Shilcock (HC), Matilda Smith (HA).
Special achievement award: Grace Leslie (HC); volunteer of the year: Jane Pederson (HC); coach of the year: Felicity Belbin (HA); official of the year: Denise McLaughlin; regional club of the year: Cradle Coast; premier club (greatest success at state titles): Hobart Aquatic; club of the year: HC.
Age group and multiclass award winners were announced earlier.
Jacob Templeton, Paralympian and Commonwealth Games medallist, formerly of Devonport, is running a water skills session at Oatlands pool on November 12.
Templeton will focus on dives, turns and stroke technique at the community sports day which will also include workshops from Water Polo Tasmania. The event is from 9.30am to 4pm.
Water skills sessions are for children aged from 8 to 18 while children 7 and under have access to the children's pool for fun activities.
