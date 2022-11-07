A Tasmanian will be the next national president of the St Vincent de Paul Society.
Mark Gaetani was elected during the society's national council held in Canberra.
Launceston's Mr Gaetani had a long career in the banking and finance sectors before becoming treasurer of the Tasmanian council for St Vincent de Paul Society in 2016.
Two years later he was elected Tasmania president.
Like most roles within the St Vincent de Paul Society in Australia, the position of National President is a voluntary one.
Mr Gaetani said he was honoured to receive the endorsement of his national council colleagues.
"Many people are struggling with homelessness, the shortage of affordable housing, the rising price of food prices and power bills, and inadequate incomes," he said.
"The work of the society has never been so important."
Mr Gaetani will pick up the mantle in March 2023.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
