Launceston's Emma Elliott claimed a hat-trick in a losing cause against South in the Cricket North women's competition.
Despite Elliott claiming Alice McLauchlan, Stephanie Dunphy and Naomie O'Loughlin in consecutive balls, an unbeaten 80 from captain Belinda Wegman guided South to a 79-run win.
Cassie Blair also took 3-16 as South posted 9-149 before the Lions replied with 6-70 off their 20 overs.
McLauchlan added to her 24 runs by leading the Knights' bowling figures with 2-6 off four overs.
In round four's other match, Riverside made short work of Westbury's 8-76, completing an eight-wicket victory inside nine overs.
Shamrocks captain Stacey Norton-Smith hit 36 off 49 at the top of the order and Tori Davis added 16 as Alysha Jackson (2-13) and Rebecca Spring (2-20) led the Blues' bowling attack.
An unbeaten half-century off 32 balls by Meg Radford plus 14 from Monique Booth steered Riverside home as Summer Cherdron (2-20) took the only two wickets to fall and was also on a hat-trick.
