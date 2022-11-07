The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Roadworks have seen a loss of free car parks in Launceston CAD

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated November 7 2022 - 5:10pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Current works on the Esplanade off East Tamar Highway. Picture by Alison Foletta

Road works in Launceston CBD are causing more than some traffic jams, with a handful of the few free car park in Launceston being temporarily removed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.