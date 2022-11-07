Road works in Launceston CBD are causing more than some traffic jams, with a handful of the few free car park in Launceston being temporarily removed.
The work on the Esplanade off the East Tamar Highway has seen a loss of car parks.
A State Growth spokesperson said the project will not permanently effect the 20-25 parking spaces currently impacted.
The works are to permanently remove right-turns at the intersections of Goderich and Lindsay streets, and Goderich Street and the Esplanade.
"The project is designed to reduce congestion at the intersection, which has proven successful," the spokesperson said.
In order to safely complete the works, during construction a section of the Esplanade will be temporarily closed - including access to 25 free all-day car parks.
Once construction has been completed, parking will be available as usual and there will be no permanent loss of parking.
These works should be completed by mid-December 2022, weather and other conditions permitting.
Nine three-hour parks have also been lost on Cimitere Street with the St.Lukes Health building development.
Free all-day parks offered on street in Launceston include the Esplanade and William Street near the North Esk River, Lawrence Street near City Park and Welman Street near the aquatic centre.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
