Riverside made short work of Mowbray in round six of the Greater Northern Cup on Sunday.
Bowling the Eagles out for 94 in the 45th over, the Blues took just 21 overs to secure the seven-wicket win.
Sharing the wickets around, Riverside's bowlers all contributed as Patrick Mackrell took 3-7 off 5.3 and Tom Garwood 2-9 off seven as both Solomon Scott and Ramesh Sundra registered 2-11.
Captain Luke Scott (16), Lachlan Clark, Ishang Shah (12 each) and James Storay (10) were the only batters to make it into double figures.
The Riverside top order all made starts led by opener Garwood's 27.
Mackrell added 22, Zac Towns 21 not out and Sundra 13 as the hosts cruised to an early finish at Windsor Park.
Joel Proctor, Sam Artis and Shah took a wicket each.
Sunday's second all-Northern encounter proved a much closer affair as Launceston edged out Westbury by 39 runs at the NTCA Ground.
Launceston were all out for 196 in the penultimate over as Cam Lynch completed a superb weekend.
Fresh from his century on Saturday, the opener again top scored with 65 off 117 deliveries which featured just one four and one six.
Sam Elliston-Buckley also made 31 at the top of the order in an opening stand of 55 while first-drop Nikhil Bhatkar and all-rounder Ben Humphrey contributed 17 and 21 respectively in further healthy partnerships of 31 and 50 before the wickets began to tumble.
Looking well set at 3-160, the Lions lost 4-5.
Oliver Wood led the bowling figures with 4-30 while Kieren Hume claimed 3-24 and Liam Ryan 2-36.
In reply, opener Dean Thiesfield (31) got the Shamrocks off to a strong start but wickets fell regularly throughout the chase.
Chathura Athukorala (30), Hume (23) and Matthew Allen (14) all contributed towards some valuable lower-order partnerships but it was to be in vain.
Lynch completed an excellent day with 3-16 while Ed Faulkner added 3-45.
The remaining round-six fixtures featuring the North-West sides will be played on December 17.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.