Brisbane Heat batter Laura Harris celebrated her 100th WBBL match with her first half-century to deny Hobart Hurricanes a home win on Sunday.
Despite scores of just 8*, 14, 4, 1 and 6 this season, the 32-year-old Queenslander claimed player of the match honours with a blistering unbeaten 68 in the visitors' four-wicket victory.
In a contest dominated by both teams' power surges, Harris secured the win with her ninth boundary to go with three maximums as her 29-ball innings came at a sensational strike-rate of 234.48.
In addition to being her first half-century, it was also the WBBL's second fastest, off just 18 balls.
The innings capped a sun-drenched day at Bellerive Oval dominated by batters.
The Hurricanes recorded the competition's second best power surge of 30 runs en route to posting 7-164.
However, the Heat topped that, recording the best of 38 as they brought a required run-rate of more than 12 down to less than a run-a-ball and won with two balls to spare.
After losing wickets in the second, third and fourth overs, the Hurricanes bounced back to muster a competitive total.
South African Mignon du Preez was their saviour. Coming in at four and dropped on 21, the 33-year-old experienced international swung the momentum with an unbeaten 73 off 54 featuring four fours and three sixes.
The 78-minute knock was a welcome reverse from du Preez's previous four innings at Bellerive which had totalled just eight runs.
Nicola Carey (30 off 23) provided most of the support while Heat bowler Nicola Hancock took 4-32.
The Canes' prolific power surge included the league's leading wicket-taker Jess Jonassen suffering her second-most expensive over ever (19).
Carey said the timing of the power surge was not predetermined. "We were speaking about building a partnership making our way up to the surge and hopefully score a few runs off those two overs," she said.
"It's nice to bat when there's only two fielders out - it's pretty hard bowling in that situation so it was nice that we could score a few runs."
Coach Dan Marsh added: "We were in a bit of a spot there after 10 overs but Mignon and Nic did a great job for us. We thought Nic was a good match-up for Jonassen so for her to then execute in the power surge was fantastic."
In response, Heat were merely plodding along until an 87-run fifth-wicket partnership turned the match on its head.
Amelia Kerr played Robin to Harris's Batman contributing 41 off 33 before being stumped within sight of victory.
Molly Strano (2-17) and Maisy Gibson (2-21) topped the Hurricanes' bowling stats as Carey (1-48 off three) copped a pounding.
Harris told Channel Seven her maiden half-century felt a long time coming.
"Being a strike-rate batter, I'm not one to look too much at numbers but this year I had set that as a goal because it seems like a lot of games and not a lot of 50s," she said.
"It felt good. It was nice to score a few runs and contribute a bit more to the team. It's been a slow start for me to the season."
