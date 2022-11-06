AFL games to be played statewide

The state government has said AFL games will be shared around the state should Tasmania secure its own team and stadium.
It followed calls from Tasmanian Labor for the Liberal government to recommit their promise of an equal share of 'blockbuster' games across the state.
Bass Labor MHA Janie Finlay on Sunday called on Premier Jeremy Rockliff to "recommit on the public record that we will have an equal share of AFL content and the blockbuster games here in the North".
"This is not just a matter for footy fans, but it's also a matter for the hundreds of Tasmanian businesses that rely upon this great economic stimulus in northern Tasmania," she said.
Ms Finlay reiterated Labor's position that they would not support the building of a new stadium.
In a statement on Sunday, Sport and Recreation Minister Nic Street said games would be shared state-wide, and that "North-South parochialism" had held back Tasmania from having an AFL team for decades.
"As we've made clear, the only way a Tasmanian AFL team will be successful is if it is supported across the state," Mr Street said.
"There's no doubt that once the licence is secured Tasmanians will benefit in every region, and AFL games will be shared around the state."
Mr Street said home games would be played in Launceston and Hobart and pre-season and AFLW games would be played across the state, including the North-West.
He said this meant the North and North-West would gain matches from this, including premiership, pre-season, AFLW, VFL and VFLW matches.
In comments made on Sunday, Liberal MP Madeleine Ogilvie reiterated Mr Street's statements, and said ensuring the North and South had an equal share of AFL and AFLW matches was "a conversation that's underway".
