The National Automobile Museum of Tasmania was awash with mini cars as the Northern Mini Muster returned to Launceston, showcasing the best of the smallest cars in Tasmania.
Long-time mini car lover Ian Ross stood proudly with his January 1962 Morris a50, which had been in his family for the last 50 years.
"I've owned it since 1978. It's done about 450,000 kilometres and had four engine rebuilds," Mr Ross said.
The car travelled many places over the years, from Townsville to Adelaide to Broken Hill.
Mr Ross said he loved the feeling of driving the compact car.
"When you drive them fast around corners you can't keep from having a grin on your face," he said.
"It's full of character unlike today's plastic cars. It's actually celebrating it's 60th birthday this year.
"It's accumulated some old age wrinkles but it's got most of the original paint. It's all part of the character."
Mr Ross said it's great to have the event take place in Launceston every two years.
From its humble beginnings, the mini has become a beloved and instantly recognisable car today.
In 1957, a post-World War II England era saw fuel prices surging due to the Suez Crisis- an event in which Britain along with France and Israel invaded Egypt to recover control of the Suez Canal.
The rising petrol prices led many to wonder if the large, fuel-guzzling vehicles of the day made much sense.
This led Sir Leonard Lord of the Morris Company to issue his top engineer, Alec Issigonis, to design a compact fuel-efficient car capable of carrying four adults, within economic reach of just about everyone.
Lo and behold, the Mini launched in 1959 and soon became a cultural phenomenon.
Event organiser and treasurer of the Mini Car Club of Tasmania Marcus Hart said the feeling of driving a Mini is hard to describe.
"It's the most fun you can have with your pants on," he said.
"It can be a frustrating car sometimes as they're quite old. But people really get around them and wave at you; they've got a lot of character."
He thanked the museum for all of their support over the years.
"We show up, talk about the cars and do a bit of wheeling and dealing and go home," Mr Hart.
