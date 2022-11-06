The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

The National Automobile Museum of Tasmania was awash with mini cars as the Northern Mini Muster returned to Launceston

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated November 6 2022 - 3:51pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Ross and Richard Antel with their green Mini's, one from 1962 (left) and the other from 1963 at the Northern Mini Muster at National Automobile Museum of Tasmania. Picture by Phillip Biggs

The National Automobile Museum of Tasmania was awash with mini cars as the Northern Mini Muster returned to Launceston, showcasing the best of the smallest cars in Tasmania.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.