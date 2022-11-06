The Bridport fun run returned Sunday for it's 8th annual event, attracting runners of all ages from around Tasmania to compete in two, five and ten kilometre runs.
President of the Bridport Surf Life Saving Club Anita Howard said they had 215 participants run this year.
"It's gradually grown since its conception. We introduced the five kilometre run last year to be more inclusive as ten plus kilometres is a long way for some people," she said.
Ms Howard said the Bridport Life Saving Club had been running the event for the past three years.
"It's a great event. It's really inclusive for all ages and abilities," she said.
"The funds raised during the event go towards the Bridport Surf Life Saving Club which allows us to deliver nippers programs, education programs, surf awareness and deliver patrols throughout the summer here in Bridport."
Prize money was up for grabs with $200 for first place of the 10k run.
Winner of the 10k run David Thomas said said he was stung by a bee in his ankle the day before the race, causing it to swell up.
Whether it's boxing, running or rowing I think exercise is the best relief.- David Thomas
"I'm lucky to run, I didn't feel it too much during the run as the pain of running overrides it. Hopefully it's not infected or anything," he said.
A Beechford resident, Mr Thomas had participated in the fun run for the last few years and said he said he runs for a multitude of reasons, but relieving stress and frustration is a large part of it.
"I always train by myself. It's a stress relief thing for me," Mr Thomas said.
"I like to run in the bush and be with nature to get out all the frustrations in my life.
"Whether it's boxing, running or rowing, I think exercise is the best relief."
Runner and athletics competitor Ebony Rainbow said "it's amazing they put the event on every year".
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues.
