The annual Bridport fun run commenced Sunday, drawing runners from around the state to compete and raise funds for the Surf Life Saving Club

Duncan Bailey
Duncan Bailey
November 7 2022 - 3:30am
Layla and John Brewsterran. Picture by Phillip Biggs

The Bridport fun run returned Sunday for it's 8th annual event, attracting runners of all ages from around Tasmania to compete in two, five and ten kilometre runs.

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

